Former Chargers RBs Farrow, Brown join XFL roster

Entering week five in the XFL, depth charts came out for one of the more interesting matchups on the slate between the Arlington Renegades and San Antonio Brahmas. To my surprise, the Renegades recently added a former Chargers running back to their game day roster just one week after adding another former Bolt ball carrier.

Entering their contest at San Antonio, the Renegades will attempt to get their run game going with the help of former Chargers undrafted free agents Kenneth Farrow and Leddie Brown who will both backup starer De’Veon Smith.

Last week in his XFL debut, Farrow rushed nine times for 31 yards. His 3.4 yards per carry mark doesn’t look all that flashy, but it’s still higher than Smith’s 2.7 average 49 carries through the first four weeks of the season.

As a rookie in 2016, Farrow rushed 60 times 192 yards in 13 games with two starts. He also caught 13 passes for 70 yards.

Brown played collegiately at West Virginia but didn’t make it past last year’s final cuts for the Chargers. After a productive career with the Mountaineers, he’ll will look to kick start his professional career on Sunday.