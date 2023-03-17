Saints signing former Chargers OT Storm Norton to a 1-year deal

On Thursday evening, it was reported that former Chargers offensive tackle Storm Norton is singing a one-year deal to join the Saints.

After joining the Chargers following a stint with the Los Angeles Wildcats of the XFL in 2020 (spring), Norton’s best season came during the 2021 season where he started 15 games in place of the injured Bryan Bulaga who went down with a back injury in their week one matchup with the Commanders.

After former third-round pick Trey Pipkins vast improvement over the 2022 offseason, Norton lost the starting job and began this past season as this team’s swing tackle. However, after allowing eight pressures against the Jaguars in week three following an injury to Pipkins, Norton swiftly lost the swing tackle job to former undrafted free agent Foster Sarell.

The #Saints have signed former #Chargers OL Storm Norton to a 1-year deal, per his agency JL Sports.



Norton started 15 games for the Chargers in 2021.

Overall, Norton will leave the Chargers after playing in 34 carer games over three seasons with the Chargers.