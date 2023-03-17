Chargers Daily Links: Friday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Happy Friday to you all!

It’s been an exciting week to kick off free agency but here’s to hoping the Chargers aren’t done making impactful moves. Let’s see what today has in store, shall we?

As always, feel free to use this post as you see fit!

And now for today’s links.

Nasir Adderley announced his retirement from the NFL (Chargers.com)

The Chargers received high grades for their recent free agency moves (Chargers.com)

Storm Norton is signing with the Saints (Chargers Wire)

The running back market may have already killed a potential Austin Ekeler trade (Bolt Beat)

Robert Tonyan and D’Onta Foreman are joining the Bears (ESPN)

The Eagles are signing former Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (ESPN)

Losers from day four of free agency (Pro Football Network)

Former Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki is signing with the Patriots (NFL.com)

Drew Lock is returning to the Seahawks on a one-year deal (Pro Football Talk)

What version of Aaron Rodgers would the Jets be getting? (The Ringer)