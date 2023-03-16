Nasir Adderley is retiring from the NFL after 4 seasons with the Chargers

After four seasons with the Chargers, safety Nasir Adderley is officially calling it a career just a day after the start of the new league year. He announced his decision with a statement posted to his Instagram account.

In his statement, Adderley states that he’s finally come to grips with what he now believes is his purpose and that it involves putting his health first and not being an “employee” anymore, but someone who can spend more time with his loved ones and run his own businesses.

In four seasons with the Chargers, with three of those coming as a full-time starter, Nas recorded 232 total tackles, 12 pass breakups, four tackles for loss, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

While at the University of Delaware, Adderley earned back-to-back First-Team All-CAA honors in 2017 and 2018 after transitioning from cornerback to safety between his junir and senior seasons.

In week five of the 2020 season, Nas recorded his first career interception against Drew Brees on Monday Night Football.

We wish nothing but the best for Adderley and his future endeavors!