Morgan Fox re-signs & the cornerbacks and safeties

The Lightning Round draft podcasts returns with the NFL draft profiles and on this show the guys cover the cornerbacks and safeties in the 2023 draft class.
Before they get to the draft profiles they break down the Trey Pipkins contract, how it was the right timing to cut Matt Feiler then the Morgan Fox news breaks. Fox re-signed with the Chargers for two more years. Once the give their live reaction they talk about the tenders to kicker Cameron Dicker and offensive tackle Foster Sarrell
Then they move to the draft and go over some of the top prospects, list their personal Top 5, also give some sleepers and possible fits for the Chargers including what round they begin looking for these positions in the draft. The cornerbacks they cover on this show are:
Christian Gonzalez – Oregon
Devon Witherspoon – Illinois
Joey Porter Jr. – Penn St.
Cam Smith – South Carolina
Kelee Ringo – Georgia
Sleeper: Clark Phillips – Utah
The safeties they cover on this show are:
Brian Branch – Alabama
Ji’Ayir Brown - Penn St.
Christopher Smith – Georgia
Brandon Joseph - Notre Dame
Jordan Battle - Alabama
Sleeper: Daniel Scott - California
