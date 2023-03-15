Chargers re-sign DT Morgan Fox to 2-year deal

Foxy is back!

Per his agent David Canter, defensive tackle Morgan Fox is returning to the Chargers for another go-round. NFL insider Ian Rapoport followed up Canter by reporting the deal is for the next two years which keeps Fox in the mix for a prime window of Chargers football.

Going going back back to Cali....

In 2022, Fox played in all 17 games with 12 starts. He set career highs in both tackles (38) and sacks (6.5) while matching his previous career high in tackles for loss with eight. With Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson both under contract through 2023, the Chargers may have their starting three interior linemen in base packages.

With Fox likely earning a bit of a pay bump compared to his 2022 salary, we won’t exactly know where this puts the Chargers financially until the numbers get reported. Does this mean that chances of Drue Tranquill returning have all but dwindled away? Will they have the means to sign anymore outside free agent?

Only time will tell. But for now, it’s time to celebrate the return of a fan favorite to the Chargers defense.