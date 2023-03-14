Chargers cut OG Matt Feiler, tender contracts to K Cameron Dicker and OT Foster Sarell

The Chargers are rounding out the final day before the new league year with a trio of roster moves.

First, the team is parting ways with veteran offensive guard Matt Feiler after two seasons in a move many of us have expected for weeks now. Moving on from Feiler, who was owed $8.5 million in 2023, will free up $6.5 million in cap space after his $2 million dead money hits. This release, paired with the re-signing of offensive tackle Trey Pipkins, likely means Jamaree Salyer will slot in at left guard next to Rashawn Slater for the 2023 season.

The #Chargers are releasing starting guard Matt Feiler, source said. He had an $8.5M cap hit for 2023. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023

In less notable news, the team tendered contracts to both kicker Cameron Dicker and offensive tackle Foster Sarell.

After signing with the Chargers and making his debut in against the Falcons, Dicker made 19-of-20 field goals and all 22 of his extra point attempts. Until Dustin Hopkins is cut — another move that many believe is on its way — it’ll be Dicker vs. D-Hop in training camp for the starting job.

Offensive tackle Foster Sarell was also tendered and now looks to have the inside track to be the team’s swing tackle this season. In place of Pipkins, Sarell started three games and played in seven total contests in his second professional season.