Chargers, OT Trey Pipkins agree to new three-year deal

The Chargers continue to make moves ahead of the new league year!

According to ESPN’s Chargers beat writer Lindsey Thiry, the Chargers have reached an agreement on a new three-year deal with offensive tackle Trey Pipkins. The former 2019 third-round pick finally came into his own as a starter for the Bolts in 2022 and that proven improvement was enough to make Pipkins one of the team’s highest priorities entering free agency.

The Chargers have reached a three-year deal with RT Trey Pipkins III, per source. Pipkins was scheduled to hit free agency and was a top priority to keep in LA. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) March 14, 2023

Pipkins started a career high 14 games in 2022 while dealing with a nagging MCL injury. The 6’6, 307-pounder was a consistent presence on the right side as he recorded a career-best 65.7 pass block by Pro Football Focus for the first time while playing 500 or more snaps on offense. He ended the season with two sacks and 28 total pressures allowed with six penalties committed.

This signing now allows the Chargers to focus on a much smaller group of positions to consider in the first three rounds. Edge rusher, receiver, and tight end are likely their best bets to be taken early.

Updated: Per NFL insider Adam Caplan, Trey Pipkins’ three-year deal will average $7.25 million per season.