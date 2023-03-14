The Chargers sign LB Eric Kendricks & Austin Ekeler wants a trade

The Lightning Round Podcast breaks down the first day of Free Agency. The guys map out how the Chargers attacked the Linebacker market and why they pivoted to the veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks. They explain how Kendricks fits into the Chargers system and how improves this defense.

They then shift to moves the Chargers want to make and if they are still interested in re-signing either Linebacker Drue Tranquill or Right Tackle Trey Pipkins. They even talk about an edge rusher they missed out on yesterday in Free Agency.

Garrett and Jamie finish it up with the news about Austin Ekeler demanding a trade and even the offer the Chargers made before Free Agency. They talk about both sides perspectives on this standoff and Ekeler’s market in terms of a trade.

