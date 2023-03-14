Eric Kendrick’s deal comes in at 2 years, $13.25 million

Late Monday evening, news broke on veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks signing with the Chargers via an instagram post where the former Vikings posted a picture of a UCLA Football practice field with the caption, “Back in LA .. Bolt up!”

About 12 hours after the fact, we now have the details regarding his contract.

Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Chargers are signing Kendricks to a two-year, $13.25 million contract. The move fills a void on defense with a proven and productive veteran who just spent the 2022 season working within Ed Donatell’s 3-4 defense, meaning he’s at least got some grasp on the Chargers’ defense as Donatell is also part of the Vic Fangio coaching tree from his time in Denver.

The #Chargers and LB Eric Kendricks agreed to terms on a 2-year deal worth $13.25M, source said. The long-time #Vikings star fills a big need for LAC. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023

As it stands, the Chargers starting linebackers would be Kendricks and Murray in base and with Kendricks being the lone backer in dime (six defensive backs) and any other packages where the Chargers want to emphasize either the back end or front line with an extra body.

After those two, Amen Ogbongbemiga and Nick Niemann would provide depth. I don’t see the Chargers feeling confident in that group so I’d expect another linebacker to be drafted at some point on day three. That, or the team finds another cheap option in free agency in the third or even fourth wave of signings.