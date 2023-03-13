Chargers expected to sign former Vikings LB Eric Kendricks

The Chargers are making their first splash of the 2023 free agency period with reports coming out Monday afternoon that the team is expected to sign former Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks. The signing comes on the back of an Instagram post from Kendricks with the caption “Back in LA .. Bolt Up!”

Kendricks was released by the Vikings on March 6th after eight seasons. The former first-round pick out in 2015 is coming back home to Los Angeles where he was a standout for the UCLA Bruins.

Since being drafted, Kendricks has totaled at least 100 tackles in all but one season (his rookie year) and he’s coming off a 2022 campaign with 137 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, one sack, six pass breakups, and a fumble recovery. Kendricks was named an All-Pro in 2019 along with being voted to the Pro Bowl for the first time.

New linebackers coach Jeff Howard spent seven seasons with the Vikings as an assistant on defense with five of those years with Kendricks. Now, he’ll get the chance to coach him personally with the Chargers.