The Chargers re-sign Easton Stick

The Chargers open up Free Agency by re-signing their former 5th round pick out of North Dakota State quarterback Easton Stick. The back-up quarterback signed a one year deal worth $1.647 million, including a $152,500 signing bonus and $1 million of that fully guaranteed. Garrett talks about what that means for the Chargers quarterback room now and heading into the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Chargers also could not come to an agreement with defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko and tight end Donald Parham. Garrett discusses whether that was a smart move for the Chargers and if it’s possible to see either player return to the team.