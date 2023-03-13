 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

TE Donald Parham, DL Breiden Fehoko cannot agree to terms with Chargers

Parham has caught seven touchdowns over the past three seasons.

By Michael Peterson
/ new
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Los Angeles Chargers v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

Two young Chargers players who have become fan favorites in recent years are expected to hit the market after initial talks with the Chargers have failed to progress.

First, talks on a contract extensions could not be agreed upon for tight end Donald Parham so the former UDFA will test the market. Teams will likely have interest in the 6’8 pass catcher but a recent string of severe injuries could curb that interest and send him right back to the Chargers should the market not end up what his camp expects.

In three seasons with the Chargers, Parham registered 15 total starts, 479 receiving yards, and seven total touchdowns.

Secondly, restricted free agent defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko was not tendered by the Chargers which means he’ll also get the chance to test the market. Fehoko started three games in 2022, finishing with 23 total tackles and a single tackle for loss.

More From Bolts From The Blue

Loading comments...