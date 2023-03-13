Chargers agree to terms with QB Easton Stick

For those who have been wondering who would ultimately backup Justin Herbert during the 2023 season, we’ve officially got our answer.

The #Chargers have agreed to terms with QB Easton Stick, source said. Their fifth-rounder from 2019 will backup Justin Herbert. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Chargers have reached an agreement with 2019 fifth-round pick Easton Stick to stick around and be their second-string quarterback behind Justin Herbert. Veteran Chase Daniel is hitting the free agent market and there’s whispers in the air that he might be hanging it up to join the media side of things after he split time between the team and NFL Network during the 2022 season.

In four seasons with the Chargers, Stick has mainly been the third quarterback on the team and has just one game appearance since being drafted with one career pass and completion for four yards. Brandon Staley has praised Stick since his hire as a true pro who is an asset in the locker room which is the key reason they’ve kept him around despite being a holdover from the Anthony Lynn regime.

Contracts details haven’t hit the timeline yet so we’ll update this post as soon as we learn more.