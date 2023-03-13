 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Los Angeles Chargers 2023 NFL free agency tracker

All the latest free agent signings, news and rumors from around the NFL.

The NFL’s legal tampering window will begin this morning at 10 a.m. PT which means teams can begin to speak with free agents and start negotiations on potential contracts that won’t become official until pen meets paper following the start of the new league year on Wednesday.

For all the latest news regarding the Chargers and the rest of the NFL, check back here often once things kick off shortly!

Chargers Free Agency News

Monday 6:32 a.m. PT: The Bolts are retaining 2019 fifth-round pick Easton Stick to presumably backup Justin Herbert in 2023.

Monday 8:32 a.m. PT: The Chargers and tight end Donald Parham could not agree to terms on an extension. He’ll test the market.

Monday 8:44 a.m. PT: Bredien Fehoko is not expected to be tendered by the Chargers. He’ll test the market.

Monday 9:14 a.m. PT: Austin Ekeler is reportedly asking the Chargers for permission to seek a trade after talks over a contract extensions showed zero movement.

9:31 a.m. PT: The Chargers are expected to pursue former Browns and Rams safety John Johnson III this week.

NFL Free Agency News

Monday 8:16 a.m. PT: The Patriots are trading tight end Jonnu Smith to the Falcons for a seventh-round pick.

Monday 9:16 a.m. PT: The Bears are signing former Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards to a three-year deal.

Monday 9:41 a.m. PT: Former Ravens guard Ben Powers is expected to sign a four-year deal with the Broncos.

