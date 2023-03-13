Los Angeles Chargers 2023 NFL free agency tracker

The NFL’s legal tampering window will begin this morning at 10 a.m. PT which means teams can begin to speak with free agents and start negotiations on potential contracts that won’t become official until pen meets paper following the start of the new league year on Wednesday.

For all the latest news regarding the Chargers and the rest of the NFL, check back here often once things kick off shortly!

Chargers Free Agency News

Monday 6:32 a.m. PT: The Bolts are retaining 2019 fifth-round pick Easton Stick to presumably backup Justin Herbert in 2023.

The #Chargers have agreed to terms with QB Easton Stick, source said. Their fifth-rounder from 2019 will backup Justin Herbert. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Monday 8:32 a.m. PT: The Chargers and tight end Donald Parham could not agree to terms on an extension. He’ll test the market.

The #Chargers are not expected to tender TE Donald Parham as an RFA, source said. The two sides had talks, but could not agree to terms on an extension. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Monday 8:44 a.m. PT: Bredien Fehoko is not expected to be tendered by the Chargers. He’ll test the market.

#Chargers are not expected to tender DL Breiden Fehoko, per source. Fehoko was a restricted free agent. He will now get to test the open market. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) March 13, 2023

Monday 9:14 a.m. PT: Austin Ekeler is reportedly asking the Chargers for permission to seek a trade after talks over a contract extensions showed zero movement.

Chargers’ RB Austin Ekeler is requesting permission to speak with other teams about a potential trade after preliminary talks with the team aimed at a contract extension did not progress, his agent Cameron Weiss told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

9:31 a.m. PT: The Chargers are expected to pursue former Browns and Rams safety John Johnson III this week.

The #Chargers are expected to pursue safety John Johnson III, who will be released by the #Browns this week, per source. That would reunite Johnson with Brandon Staley from their Rams days. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 13, 2023

NFL Free Agency News

Monday 8:16 a.m. PT: The Patriots are trading tight end Jonnu Smith to the Falcons for a seventh-round pick.

Sources: The #Patriots are trading TE Jonnu Smith to the #Falcons, as a former big-ticket free agent heads elsewhere and creates space for New England. pic.twitter.com/Cmeh0QJt1F — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Monday 9:16 a.m. PT: The Bears are signing former Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards to a three-year deal.

Eagles’ free-agent LB T.J. Edwards plans to sign with the Chicago Bears, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

Monday 9:41 a.m. PT: Former Ravens guard Ben Powers is expected to sign a four-year deal with the Broncos.