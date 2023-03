The Chargers made four contract restructures last week with a pair of edge rushers (Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa) as well as a pair of wide receivers (Keenan Allen and Mike Williams). While the money the team saves is important Jamie dives deep into what the numbers mean, how it is spread out over the deration of the players contract and what it might mean for the players future with the Chargers.

