Joey Bosa & Khalil Mack Contract Restructures

Just a few short day ago the Chargers restructured a pair of wide receivers contracts and now they restructure the contracts of a pair of their edge rushers. The Chargers created almost $26M in cap space by restructuring the contracts of edge rushers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. Jamie gives all the details on the contract restructure and breaks down where the Chargers stand now. After he breaks down all the numbers Jamie suggests some possible cuts that could still come before they need to be cap compliant prior to the March 17th deadline.

For reference: before these contract restructures, the Lightning Round Podcast broke down their estimates on possible restructures, cuts and extensions on a previous podcast and the numbers aligned with the actual moves made this week.

Join the Lightning Round Podcast Patreon!