Chargers restructure contracts of Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, save $26 million in cap space

After the Chargers restructured the contracts of both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams earlier this week, the team continued going to work on the cap and have officially gotten themselves into the green by restructuring the contracts of both Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. The most recent moves alleviated $25.99 million in cap space which now puts the Chargers with $17.295 million in cap space (per Spotrac) ahead of next week’s start of the new league year.

Further moves to possibly expect include the release of both Matt Feiler and Dustin Hopkins which could save the Chargers another $7.5 million. With the team’s draft pick pool expected to cost just over $8 million, these moves would go a long way in helping the team in their attempts to retain in-house free agents such as Drue Tranquill and Trey Pipkins.

These restructures have done wonders in being able to keep the band together for another year and there’s still a small chance they still aren’t done. Corey Linsley’s deal could be next to be restructured as his dead cap money of $2.4 million in 2024 means pushing money down the road won’t come back to bite them should they decide to part ways before then.