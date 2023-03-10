Chargers expected to hire GSU DC Will Harris to coach defensive backs

Just when we thought the Chargers had their 2023 staff completed, it’s reported that they’re adding yet another position coach,

According to Matt Zenitz, a senior national college football writer for on3sports.com, the Chargers are expected to hire Georgia Southern defensive coordinator Will harris as their next defensive backs coach. Prior to his lone year at GSU, Harris was the defensive backs coach at the University of Washington from 2018 to 2021 and was a former standout defensive back for USC under Pete Carroll.

In his time at Washington, Harris coached a number of talented players such as Trent McDuffie (Chiefs 2022 first-round pick), Kyler Gordon (Bears 2021 second-round pick), and Elijah Molden (Titans 2021 third-round pick).

That’s quite the developmental resume, if you ask me.

This move may come as a surprise after the Chargers officially promoted Tommy Donatell to passing game coordinator/secondary coach following Renaldo Hill’s departure and Derrick Ansley’s promotion to defensive coordinator.

If this is the case, it would seem that the Chargers now have two coaches for the secondary, albeit with different titles that essentially sound the same. Either way, there’s no cap on coaches salaries, so if he can continue his success with developing players at the cornerback position, this could end up being an awesome hire.