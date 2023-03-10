Which player(s) on the Chargers could go pro in another sport?

Earlier this week, I asked you all about which player(s) on the current Chargers roster could potentially go pro in another sport other than football.

Let’s check out some of our favorite answers!

TDU_Alister

Michael Bandy looks like he’d be excellent at Orienteering. Joey Bosa should be living in Hawaii, catching waves and smoking cones as a World Surfing Champion. Breiden Fehoko could give competitive eating a whirl. Khalil Mack is an Olympic Wrestler in waiting. Tre’ McKitty would probably fare well at the World Crochet Championships.

Blue Beers

Austin Ekeler would be a great rugby player. Justin Herbert - baseball pitcher Donald Parham was a good basketball player, probably not good enough to go pro though.

LongsufferingPadresFan

Derwin James: baseball (or just about any other sport you can think of...) Freak athlete. Great range as a fielder. Enough speed on the bases... But can he hit a curve ball?

SD_Bolted

Ekeler. The dude has the mindset of a succeed at all costs. If football didn’t exist, and he wanted to play sports, I’m 100% confident he would have found a way.

Spanos Must Go

Kenneth Murray a professional matador.

