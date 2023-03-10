Which player(s) on the Chargers could go pro in another sport?

Earlier this week, I asked you all about which player(s) on the current Chargers roster could potentially go pro in another sport other than football.
Let’s check out some of our favorite answers!
TDU_Alister
Michael Bandy looks like he’d be excellent at Orienteering.
Joey Bosa should be living in Hawaii, catching waves and smoking cones as a World Surfing Champion.
Breiden Fehoko could give competitive eating a whirl.
Khalil Mack is an Olympic Wrestler in waiting.
Tre’ McKitty would probably fare well at the World Crochet Championships.
Blue Beers
Austin Ekeler would be a great rugby player.
Justin Herbert - baseball pitcher
Donald Parham was a good basketball player, probably not good enough to go pro though.
LongsufferingPadresFan
Derwin James: baseball (or just about any other sport you can think of...) Freak athlete. Great range as a fielder. Enough speed on the bases... But can he hit a curve ball?
SD_Bolted
Ekeler. The dude has the mindset of a succeed at all costs. If football didn’t exist, and he wanted to play sports, I’m 100% confident he would have found a way.
Spanos Must Go
Kenneth Murray a professional matador.
Be sure to come back next Tuesday for another Chargers community discussion!
