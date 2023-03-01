Chargers have shown immense interest in Chattanooga OL McClendon Curtis

The Chargers have long coveted versatile offensive linemen during Tom Telesco’s tenure. That certainly hasn’t changed in the first two seasons under head coach Brandon Staley.

In the 2021 draft, the Bolts selected both Rashawn Slater in the first and Brenden Jaimes in the fifth. This past season, they selected Zion Johnson in the opening round and Jamaree Salyer in the sixth. All four of those linemen were lauded during the pre-draft process as having the ability and/or potential to play multiple positions up front.

In the end, it’s no surprise they ended up in the powder blue.

So who is the next guy up for the Chargers to fall in love with? How about a Chattanooga’s McClendon Curtis?

McClendon was one of the standouts at this year’s Senior Bowl both on and off the field. He measured in with 35” arms and 10” hands before tipping the scales at 331 pounds on his 6’5 frame.

Per our friend Justin Melo from The Draft Network, the Chargers “routinely” sent scouts to Tennessee to watch Curtis play throughout the 2022 season. During Melo’s interview with McClendon, he went as far as to say he felt like he was “catching up” with their scouts in Mobile during the all-star showcase.

The Los Angeles #Chargers routinely sent scouts to @GoMocsFB to watch OL McClendon Curtis, who was at this year's @seniorbowl.



"When I saw their [Chargers] scouts in Mobile, it was like we were catching up," Curtis said. https://t.co/beHa8sYk6R — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) February 28, 2023

In six years with the program, McClendon played in 49 gamed with 38 total starts across three different positions. He spent most of that time at right guard with 30 starts but also notched seven starts at left tackle and a single start at left guard. Those starts at left tackle all came this past season when injuries on the blindside forced the team to play their best linemen where they needed him the most.

McClendon will leave Chattanooga as a three-time First-Team All-SoCon selection and a First-Team FCS All-American.

With the Chargers potentially needing a new left guard in 2023, McClendon could be just that with some believing Jamaree Salyer is destined to be the team’s new starter at right tackle.