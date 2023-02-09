Keeping Keenan Allen for 2023 is essential for Chargers

Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com posted a list of all 30 non-Super Bowl squads this year paired with a piece of advice he believes will help each franchise as they enter the upcoming offseason.

Much of the advice centered around players who may need to be moved on from, players that teams need to go out and sign, and others that teams need to keep for another year.

The Chargers fit in the latter group.

Rosenthal’s advice for the Chargers is that they need to find a way to keep wide receiver Keenan Allen, even if that means parting with another starter or two.

“There will be a temptation to cut Allen because of his age, injury history and contract,” says Rosenthal. “The Chargers could save $17.5 million if they make him a post-June 1 cut, and the team is well over the cap entering the offseason. A restructured deal or short extension to reduce his cap number makes more sense because the Bolts will be desperately looking to replace what Allen, 30, provides if they let him go.” “If Los Angeles needs to cut salary, OG Matt Feiler or even OLB Khalil Mack make more sense.”

After missing seven games due to a nagging hamstring injury, Allen finished the year 66 receptions for 752 yards and four touchdowns. His average yards per game clip came in at 75.2, the third-highest mark in his 10-year career. His catch percentage of 74.2 percent was also the third-highest clip of his career, as well.

The Chargers offense was all over the place due to injuries to both Allen and Mike Williams at varying times. Even when Allen was healthy, it didn’t guarantee a 300-yard outing by Herbert, but it did make the offense a much more efficient unit. Whether it was a crucial third down or a highlight reel play, Allen provided both for the offense on several occasions when the unit needed an injection of juice.

If Allen remains in the powder blue for another season, will that ultimately force the Chargers away from selecting another wideout early in the draft? I truly hope not. The sooner the coaching staff can pair a special vertical threat with their rocket-armed passer, the better.