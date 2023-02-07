Justin Herbert’s jersey is a top-10 best seller

When it comes to the best-selling jerseys, the size of a team’s fan base usually plays a big role. If you’re the best player — usually a quarterback — on a team with a nationwide fan base, you’re likely going to be one popular guy. It also doesn’t hurt if you’re simply one of the best players in NFL, regardless of position.

Tom Brady, the G.O.A.T., himself, has long had one of the league’s top-selling jerseys. Other greats like Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, and Lamar Jackson have also been popular picks, especially when following their MVP campaigns.

On the list of the top-10 selling jerseys by LIDS during the 2022 NFL season, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott took the crown (quarterback on team with nationwide fan base). Mahomes was second with Brady coming in at fifth. As for the other two quarterbacks to make the list, Jackson came in sixth while the Chargers’ own Justin Herbert comes in at the eighth spot.

The non-quarterbacks to grace the top 10 were 49ers tight end George Kittle (third), Steelers EDGE T.J. Watt (fourth), wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (seventh), running back Ezekiel Elliott (ninth), and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (tenth).

Justin Herbert had the eighth-highest-selling jersey in the NFL last season, according to @lids.



While having a down year compared to his rookie and sophomore campaigns in 2022, Herbert still managed to razzle and dazzle fans en route to helping his team to their first playoff birth since the 2018 season. Who needs an MVP when you’re good enough to wow the entire league on a weekly basis, anyway? The numbers speak for themselves.