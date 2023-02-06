Chargers Daily Links: Pro Bowl reactions open thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

The AFC wound up losing to the NFC 35-33 by the end of the weekend, but at least we got to see Derwin James, the lone Charger in attendance, make a big play for his team.

Over the course of the weekend, various opinions were made public regarding the new format to the all-star event. Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was quoted saying, This s**t is stupid” when asked his thoughts, but overall it seems like the majority of players were just fine with a safer environment that allowed them to play more competitive without the threat of a serious injury.

So for this morning, I want to hear all of your thoughts on the event — if you watched it at all, of course — and whether or not you’d make any changes in year two.

And now for today’s links.

Recapping the defensive line’s performance during the 2022 performance (Chargers.com)

Three strong defensive stats from 2022 and two that need to improve in 2023 (Chargers.com)

The Chargers are not expected to receive comp picks in 2023 (Chargers Wire)

How will Kellen Moore improve the Chargers offense? (Bolt Beat)

The new Pro Bowl format was a hit with the majority of players (ESPN)

Ranking the greatest Super Bowl quarterbacks (CBS Sports)

Pete Prisco ranks the Super Bowl starters (CBS Sports)

Myles Garrett believes he dislocated a toe during the Pro Bowl games (NFL.com)

Brian Flores is expected to have a second interview with the Cardinals (Pro Football Talk)

What we learned from a week at the Senior Bowl (The Ringer)