Which 5 players in franchise history would you want on a basketball team?

Earlier this week, we asked you all to come up with a starting five in basketball made up solely of Chargers players throughout franchise history.

You guys took to the task and here are our favorite answers!

Spanos Must Go

Brees-point Guard Winslow-small forward Parham - power forward Gates- shooting guard Jamaal Williams-center

TheOneTimeTheChargersWereGood

This is a great off-season question. Flutie - PG Gates - PF Kassim Osgood - SF Malcolm Floyd - SG DeQuincy Scott - C I know he’s short but his baseball career may have some carry over like soft hands, great HE coordination and a solid base. He will get you 11 a game with outback’s and free throws.

FiatBux

PG: Stan Humphries - dude gets it done SG: Darren Sproles - matchup nightmare C: Donald Parham - huge and athletic SF: Kellen Winslow - winner, never quits PF: Antonio Gates - no one knows this but he played basketball in college 6: Philip Rivers - glue guy 7: Malcolm Floyd - an actual baller 8: Junior Seau - no one is tougher 9: Alfred Pupunu - big, quick, athletic, great celebrations 10: Rodney Harrison - scary on D 11: Gary “Big Hands” Johnson - five good hard fouls per game 12: David Binn - what can that dude not do?

SD_Bolted

Rivers as HC 1 “surprise” choice I would go with is Danario Alexander. He was a beast when healthy. Pair him with a VJackson or someone similar and there won’t be much you could do to stop the team. Sproles would also be fun as your Mugsy type guy.

BoltGang702

PG: Keenan Allen SG: Justin Herbert SF: Vincent Jackson PF: Antonio Gates C: Donald Parham Need more size but the playmaking and shooting should be there.

Chargers2145

PG: Sproles SG: Allen SF: Winslow PF: Gates C: Parham

Duck07

Gates, Winslow and Parham come to mind instantly and we might as well throw Herbert and Rivers in there.

Come back next Tuesday for our next community discussion!