Which 5 players in franchise history would you want on a basketball team?

Earlier this week, we asked you all to come up with a starting five in basketball made up solely of Chargers players throughout franchise history.
You guys took to the task and here are our favorite answers!
Spanos Must Go
Brees-point Guard
Winslow-small forward
Parham - power forward
Gates- shooting guard
Jamaal Williams-center
TheOneTimeTheChargersWereGood
This is a great off-season question.
Flutie - PG
Gates - PF
Kassim Osgood - SF
Malcolm Floyd - SG
DeQuincy Scott - C
I know he’s short but his baseball career may have some carry over like soft hands, great HE coordination and a solid base. He will get you 11 a game with outback’s and free throws.
FiatBux
I went whole roster:
PG: Stan Humphries - dude gets it done
SG: Darren Sproles - matchup nightmare
C: Donald Parham - huge and athletic
SF: Kellen Winslow - winner, never quits
PF: Antonio Gates - no one knows this but he played basketball in college
6: Philip Rivers - glue guy
7: Malcolm Floyd - an actual baller
8: Junior Seau - no one is tougher
9: Alfred Pupunu - big, quick, athletic, great celebrations
10: Rodney Harrison - scary on D
11: Gary “Big Hands” Johnson - five good hard fouls per game
12: David Binn - what can that dude not do?
SD_Bolted
Rivers as HC
1 “surprise” choice I would go with is Danario Alexander. He was a beast when healthy. Pair him with a VJackson or someone similar and there won’t be much you could do to stop the team.
Sproles would also be fun as your Mugsy type guy.
BoltGang702
PG: Keenan Allen
SG: Justin Herbert
SF: Vincent Jackson
PF: Antonio Gates
C: Donald Parham
Need more size but the playmaking and shooting should be there.
Chargers2145
PG: Sproles
SG: Allen
SF: Winslow
PF: Gates
C: Parham
Duck07
Gates, Winslow and Parham come to mind instantly and we might as well throw Herbert and Rivers in there.
Come back next Tuesday for our next community discussion!
Loading comments...