CBS Sports suggests the Chargers grab this free agent offensive lineman

The Chargers have some decisions to make this offseason.

With their cap space in a completely different stratosphere than it was at this time a year ago, it’s to be expected that they’ll face a number of questions regarding potential cuts and restructures in the coming months.

One position that might see a change is left guard where Matt Feiler is set to make $8.5 million in the final year of his contract. If the Chargers wish, cutting Feiler would only cost $2 million against the cap and then that would allow either Jamaree Salyer or a new face to slide in.

Over at CBS Sports, NFL analyst Jordan Dajani paired each of the 32 NFL teams with a pending free agent that he believes they should sign. For the Chargers, that player is little-known Lions offensive guard Evan Brown.

“The Chargers had major problems along the offensive line in 2022,” says Dajani. “While they were due to injury, there’s no doubt L.A. needs to add depth — and maybe a new left guard. That could come in the form of Brown, who started in 12 of 14 games played for the Lions last year. He’s played center and guard, and is set to sign a solid contract after bouncing around for a few years.”

The 6’3, 320-pound Brown is a former undrafted free agent out of SMU. He originally signed as a member of New York Giants following the 2018 NFL draft and stayed mainly on their practice squad through the 2018 and 2019 seasons. After short stints with the Dolphins in December of 2019 and the Browns in 2020, Brown landed with the Lions in December of that year.

During the 2021 season, Brown took over for starting center Frank Ragnow after he suffered a season-ending injury in week five. Brown went on to start 12 games that year before re-signing with Detroit.

Spotrac has Brown’s calculated market value at around $10 million per year, but I highly doubt a team ends up forking out that much for his services. If that ends up being the case, the Chargers would be better off keeping Feiler for the season or replacing him with Salyer.