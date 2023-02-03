Maxx Crosby calls out Joey Bosa for complaints about refs in loss to Jaguars

Earlier this week, Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby joined the hosts of Barstool Sports’ Bussin’ With The Boys podcast where they discussed his self-proclaimed “snub” from the 2022 All-Pro team and his support for the idea that Tom Brady should come play in Las Vegas. This was obviously before the second round of retirement news, but neither of those topics are what grabbed my attention.

At one point of the podcast, Crosby chose to call out Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa for his postgame comments regarding the officials from the team’s 31-30 loss to the Jaguars in the wild card round.

If you don’t quite remember it all, Bosa was called for a pair of penalty, one that set up a Jaguars two-point conversion that eventually helped them complete the third-largest comeback in the history of the postseason.

Bosa was unsurprisingly emotional during the meltdown but allowed his emotions to win out after the officials refused to call one of the numerous hold he felt were being executed against him. Following the game, Bosa accused the officials of having an agenda and admitted he’s “sick of those f***ing people.”

The entire NFL world heard Bosa’s words at one point or another, and Crosby took exception with the outburst as a fellow pass rusher in the division.

“S**t like that is so weak to me,” said Crosby. “You’re gonna get held...I’m not gonna go and double down and go look a like a little f***ing crybaby.”

Maxx Crosby calls Joey Bosa a crybaby for complaining about refs and OL holding him



“S**t like that is so weak to me. You’re gonna get held. I get held all the time but I’m not gonna double down and look like a little f***ing crybaby.”

pic.twitter.com/QMSWhHgloL — JPA (@jasrifootball) February 1, 2023

Crosby recorded career highs in tackles for loss and sacks in 2022 with 22 and 12.5, respectively.

On the other side, Joey Bosa played in just five games due to injury and finished with 2.5 sacks and three tackles for loss.

Bosa’s antics on the field in Jacksonville haven’t been the only viral moments he’s been a part of recently. Ahead the NFC Championship game, Bosa was recorded having a verbal argument with Eagles fans before heading into the stadium to support his younger brother and 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa.

Eagles fan chirping Joey Bosa pic.twitter.com/Kf9v3YPzCw — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) January 29, 2023

As much as it should have stopped there, Eagles fans continued to harass Bosa during the game as those seated near his box were once again caught showing him photos of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence on their phones.

It’s been a rough offseason thus far for the older Bosa from a media standpoint, but people will soon forget much of these events once more time is put between now and then.

Will this add some even more spice to the team’s 2023 contests? I personally cannot wait to find out.