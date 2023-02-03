Chargers Daily Links: Friday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Welcome to another week, everyone. We made it.

As always, feel free to use this thread however you see fit.

And now for today’s links.

Check out what beat writers believe to be the Chargers’ biggest offseason needs? (Chargers.com)

Recapping the performance of the offensive line during the 2022 season (Chargers.com)

How can the Chargers free up over $36 million worth of cap space? (Bolt Beat)

Three Chargers landed amongst PFF’s top 100 free agents (Chargers Wire)

A free agent that each NFL team should sign (CBS Sports)

10 biggest draft winners from the Senior Bowl (NFL.com)

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Bengals RB Joe Mixon (NFL.com)

Derek Carr is not extending his contract trigger date (ESPN)

The Dolphins have moved on from their offensive line coach (Pro Football Talk)

Robert Craft expects Tom Brady to retire a Patriot (Bleacher Report)