Brandon Staley reflects on ‘favorite draft story’ with Jamaree Salyer pick

On Tuesday morning, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley got up in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine to make an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football alongside Peter Schrager.

Schrager and Staley gushed about the NFL draft and this time of the offseason in general, with Staley touching on just how big of a deal the event is in their household.

“The Staley boys are ordering Roman’s, wings, potato skins and watching every pick in the draft. I mean, it’s a Staley family tradition. We’re still keeping that tradition alive with the Chargers of wings and doing it the right way.”

Staley is then asked about his favorite draft story from the past few years and he didn’t need to think too long before landing on one from just this past season.

“I think what you’re seeing is, when those guys walk across the stage, you’re watching a dream come true right before your eyes.” “My favorite story, probably, from my first two years is, we picked Jamaree Salyer in the sixth round. This guy ends up saving our season...Jamaree is a guy we loved during the draft process.”

Live from the NFL Combine @chargers HC Brandon Staley gives the awesome story behind drafting Jamaree Salyer

Staley goes on to describe the process prior to the pick and after watching Salyer continue to fall in the draft, he finally called up Georgia head coach Kirby Smart to get the lowdown on why the lineman kept falling.

Smart ended up telling Staley, “Brandon, I promise you, this guy is the real deal.”

And just like that, the rest is history.