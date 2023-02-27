Chargers officially name Derrick Ansley as their defensive coordinator

We all knew it was coming, but the Chargers finally made things official on Monday morning as they announced the promotions of both Derrick Ansley to defensive coordinator and Tommy Donatell to secondary coach/passing game coordinator.

Ansley returns to the coordinator role for the first time since 2020 when he was the defensive coordinator for the University of Tennessee from 2019-2020. Prior to that, Ansley coached defensive backs the Raiders (2018), Alabama (2016-2017), Kentucky (2013-2015), Tennessee (2012).

a few changes + new faces



→ https://t.co/wFTYPpqcmU pic.twitter.com/VU7Q6qauEz — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) February 27, 2023

The Chargers also officially announced the hirings of both quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier and linebackers coach Jeff Howard.

Nussmeier preiviously worked under offensive coordinator Kellen Moore with the Cowboys from 2020-2022 before rejoining him with the Chargers. From 2018-2019, he coached the tight ends for the Cowboys under former head coach Jason Garrett.

Howard comes to Los Angeles after previously being the secondary coach and passing game coordinator for the Browns from 2020-2022. He also spent seven seasons as a defensive assistant with the Vikings from 2013-2019.