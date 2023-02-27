Chargers in the XFL: Week 2 review

If you guys haven’t checked out the XFL yet this season, I highly suggest you do.

Unsurprisingly, the offensive product didn’t look all that great in the opening week. But with a real game of experience under their belts, most of the units across the league looked improved in week two.

Defenses have looked good, but how much do we chalk that up to the offenses being the slower groups to get up to speed in a new league, especially when it comes to the new rules on that side of the ball?

For some added offseason content, I’m going to provide updates of former Chargers players and their performances from the past week as there are actually quite a few who made the initial rosters for their respective teams.

From an exciting second week, here are the Chargers who made an impact with their squads.

St. Louis Battlehawks (20) vs. Seattle Sea Dragons (18)

WR Austin Proehl - Four receptions, 37 receiving yards

- Five total tackles S Ben DeLuca - Two total tackles

Proehl contributed to the Battlehawks offense for another week after catching the game-winning touchdown the previous weekend to take down the Brahmas. He shared an emotional moment with his father after the play who is also on the Battlehawks staff.

Sebastian and DeLuca are former undrafted free agents of the Chargers. Sebastian signed following the 2022 draft while DeLuca stuck around with the team through the 2021 season on the practice squad after signing with the team.

AUSTIN PROEHL making plays !!!!! pic.twitter.com/hMr7sWyzu7 — jman (@jhardy252) February 20, 2023

D.C. Defenders (18) vs. Las Vegas Vipers (6)

DT Caraun Reid - One total tackle

Reid is a journeyman who has spent two different stints with the Chargers. The first came in 2016 as a member of the active roster and the other came in a brief stay on the practice squad in 2021.

San Antonio Brahmas (30) vs. Orlando Guardians (12)

RB Kalen Ballage - 12 carries, 23 rushing yards

After leading the entire XFL in rushing yards in week one, Ballage and the entire Brahmas rushing attack couldn’t get anything going in week two.

Ballage was an intriguing running back prospect who couldn’t quite stick around with a team in the NFL. After stints with the Dolphin and the Jets, he spent most of the 2020 season with the Chargers as a backup to Austin Ekeler. Before signing with the XFL, Ballage spent the 2021 season with the Steelers.