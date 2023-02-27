Chargers lockdown right tackle with OSU’s Dawand Jones in new mock

The carousel of positions that the Chargers should consider in the first round continues to spin around and around.

One day it’s the best available wide receiver. Another day it’s potentially the best tight end in the draft class. If it’s not those two positions, why not throw another first-round pick at the offensive line?

In a new mock draft from CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson, that’s exactly what he did as he paired the Chargers with Senior Bowl standout offensive tackle Dawand Jones out of Ohio State.

“We’ll see if Jones ultimately find his way into the first round, but it’s hard to overlook just how dominant he was in one day of practice at the Senior Bowl,” says Wilson. “Yes, his footwork needs some fine-tuning but his huge frame, long arms and enormous wingspan more than make up for what he lacks in quickness. He’s block-out-the-sun big, even when standing next to his offensive linemates.”

Jones is, by all means, someone you can easily fall in love with as a prospect, especially if you’re team is currently looking for a new starting tackle.

At 6’8 and 360 pounds, he’s a monolithic presence that plays exactly the way you’d expect him to. He envelops opposing defensive lineman and looks to overwhelm them physically from the snap.

Just from a literal standpoint, Jones’ size makes him harder to beat, whether through him or around him, than other lineman. Yes, you could beat him with a pass rush move, but his length and God-given size simply means he’ll be able to reach defenders quicker and the latter will have to work that much harder to run the hoop around him.

Dawand Jones goodness lmao pic.twitter.com/SMphj3boOx — Billy M (@BillyM_91) January 31, 2023

Jones saw game action for the Buckeyes in his first two seasons without recording any starts. As a junior in 2021, he earned a starting role that he carried through the 202 season, as well. As a right tackle for OSU, Jones already seems like a good selection as the team won’t need to worry about taking a top left tackle and hoping he can make the transition to the other side.

As far as his athleticism goes, he already seems to move well for his size, but it’s not uncommon to see him lumbering around a bit in games. This week’s combine will hopefully shine a light on exactly what teams will be getting if they’re hoping to bet on his elite physical traits at the next level.