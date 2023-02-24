Chargers showing interest in Utah LB Mohamoud Diabate

The 2023 draft prospects with ties to the Chargers keep on rolling.

Per our friend Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the Chargers have reportedly shown interest in Utah linebacker Mohamoud Diabate who stood out as a performer at this year’s Shrine Bowl.

At 6’4 and 222 pounds, Diabate is a bit of a ‘tweener in terms of his size but he did nothing but show off his three-down skillset in his lone season with the Utes. In his final collegiate campaign, he posted 13 tackles for loss and five sacks on top of 54 total tackles and a forced fumble.

#Utah LB Mohamoud Diabate was a standout and versatile performer at @ShrineBowl that can play multiple positions.



Diabate, who had 13.5 TFLs and 5.0 sacks this year, met w/ a TON of teams at Shrine. Standout meetings included #Falcons, #Broncos, #Bills, #Chargers, #Jets & #49ers — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) February 23, 2023

In three seasons as a Gator with 17 starts in 37 games played, Diabate totaled 170 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and an interception. As a versatile defensive piece amid the front seven, Diabate wanted to finish his career “in a better situation” than where he was at in Florida. After seeing Devin Lloyd head to the draft as a top prospect a year ago, Diabate saw a chance to step into the void he left and become the next highly-touted linebacker out of the program.

“Making best use of his one season in Salt Lake City, Mohamoud Diabate put his three-down ability on display for Utah in 2022.”



Top LBs: https://t.co/W4xq6GA0qDpic.twitter.com/OLbuabZs9H — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) January 24, 2023

With an expansive toolbox of skills, Diabate can play a variety of roles at the next level, but that likely means he must land with the team that’s willing to find out his best role if he wants to reach his potential as a professional. However, the equal ability to cover in man and rush the passer is a valuable one in the NFL. The Chargers enjoyed blitzing both Drue Tranquill and Kenneth Murray up the middle this past season and it’s easy to see that being a ideal place for Diabate, as well.

As he’s currently floating between 220 and 230 pounds, Diabate will have to add some mass to ensure he can stay on the field consistent in the NFL, but it’s easy to see how he can help a team. Whether that’s immediately on defense or on special teams, Diabate looks like a great value for any team looking to up the versatility of their defense.