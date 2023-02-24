Chargers Daily Links: Friday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

We’ve made it to another weekend, everyone. That, and the fact the NFL Combine starts in less than a week, should give us plenty to be excited about in the near future.

As always, feel free to use this thread as you see fit!

And now for today’s links.

The latest edition of the Chargers mailbag (Chargers.com)

One pending free agent the Chargers should consider from each AFC South team (Chargers Wire)

Three former Chargers who thrived on other teams in 2022 (Bolt Beat)

Should the Chargers attempt to sign Taylor Lewan? (LA Football Network)

Ranking the defensive backs among this season’s crop of free agents (Pro Football Network)

Russell Wilson reportedly tried to get Pete Carroll fired before being traded to the Broncos (Pro Football Talk)

Top landing spots for Bobby Wagner (CBS Sports)

Why Aaron Rodgers is not worth the $60 million price tag (Bleacher Report)

The 2023 quarterback commitment index (The Ringer)

Jeff Bezos might be interested in buying the Commanders (ESPN)