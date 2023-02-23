Chargers parting ways with head trainer Damon Mitchell

Every time the entire Chargers staff looks like it’s been finalized for the 2023 offseason, the team makes another move in the hopes of bettering their chance at success next season.

On Thursday morning, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Bolts are parting ways with head athletic trainer Damon Mitchell after six seasons in the position and 24 seasons total with the organization.

The move comes following a 2022 season that was littered with injuries up and down the roster. By the end of the regular season, 11 members of the Chargers’ original starting 22 on both sides of the ball has missed multiple games to injury, and that’s before getting into the host of role players who also missed time on top of that.

Per the team’s official website, Mitchell’s responsibilities included “supervising all aspects of the medical department, including the general healthcare of every athlete in the organization” and “consulting with team executives on the hiring of all team physicians and ancillary medical staff.”

When it comes down to it, it looks as if Mitchell had his hand in just about everything in regards to the medical training staff and procedures throughout the building. When injuries and health have been hit as bad as they have been in recent years, it’s tough not to hang most of the responsibility on the guy who is overseeing the whole thing.