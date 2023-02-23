2023 NFL Combine schedule sees several ideal changes

The 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis is right around the corner.

This year’s schedule has changed just a bit with defensive players arriving and taking the field first before the offensive players. In year’s past, it was flipped. Offensive players would take the field over the first two days with the defensive backs bringing up the rear to end the week.

This year, defensive lineman and linebackers will get the athletic testing started on Thursday, March 2nd. Defensive backs and special teams players will test on Friday with QBs/WRs/TEs on Saturday and offensive linemen/running backs on Sunday to conclude this year’s event.

Another change to this season’s schedule is that players will perform the bench press test on the final day they are in Indy before they depart. This is an excellent change as players were previously expected to perform this prior to their on-field testing and as a “max out” measurement, players were likely somewhat drained before having to go out and run/jump to the max, as well. Overall, it wasn’t a healthy sequence of events.

On-field Combine drills start a week from today. New schedule this year:



Thursday: DL, LB (3 pm)

Friday: DB, ST (3 pm)

Saturday: QB, WR, TE (1 pm)

Sunday: RB, OL (1 pm)



Full schedule: pic.twitter.com/UYME8OxZ1b — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) February 23, 2023

This schedule change is especially inconvenient for me as the offensive linemen have long been my favorite position to watch. But, I guess they do say to save the best for last, right?