Chargers land just 2 on PFF’s Top 101 players of 2022

The Chargers made the playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season. As one of the 14 playoff teams, you’d expect to see a number of Bolts end up on some sort of offseason accolades list, whether it’s legitimately one of the NFL’s All-Pro teams, another publication’s All-Pro squad, or simply lists that go back and rank the best players overall from the past season.

Well, I’m here to tell you that the Chargers didn’t fair so well, especially when it comes to the latter of those three options.

On Pro Football Focus’ rankings of the top 101 NFL players from the 2022 season, the Chargers only placed two players on the list in Derwin James and Corey Linsley. That’s the same number of players as the Steelers, Panthers, and Lions and tied for the least among playoff teams with the Jaguars, Bucs, and Seahawks.

Here’s what author Sam Monson had to say about both James and Linsley:

65. DERWIN JAMES, LOS ANGELES CHARGERS “There may not be a more complete NFL safety than Derwin James, who was able to post his second straight largely injury-free season for the Chargers. James has yet to earn a below-average PFF grade in any facet of play over a season in his NFL career.” 95. COREY LINSLEY, LOS ANGELES CHARGERS “Linsley allowed just seven pressures across 15 games this past season, none of which were sacks. His run blocking wasn’t quite at the same level, but he has been arguably the best pass-blocking center in the game for several seasons.”

In the end, the lack of Chargers players among the top 101 probably isn’t that much of a surprise. A plethora of the team’s top players were hurt for good chunks of the season and those who did remain healthy saw their play somewhat affected by the lack of consistency around them.

Khalil Mack is the lone Charger who began the year as one of the best players in the league, but his quiet play as a pass rusher down the second half of the season hurt his final numbers which led to his worst-graded season ever. You can say what you want about Joey Bosa’s absence, but that shouldn’t cause him to record just one sack in the team’s final eight games.

Either way, what do you all think of PFF’s list and were there any other Chargers that you feel were snubbed? Let me know all of your thoughts in the comments below.