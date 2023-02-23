It’s time to kick off the offseason shows for the Lightning Round Podcast with an eye toward Free Agency; on this episode they cover all the Chargers internal Free Agents. They dive into the long list of the Chargers internal free agents and whether they would re-sign those players and if they think the team will re-sign those players. Afterwards, they cover possible cuts and they dive into multiple contract restructures to get the Chargers under the cap. The list of free agents in order includes:
Unrestricted Free Agents
- Inside Linebacker Drue Tranquill
- Right Tackle Trey Pipkins III
- Free Safety Nasir Adderley
- Linebacker Kyle Van Noy
- Cornerback Bryce Callahan
- Defensive Lineman Morgan Fox
- Wide Receiver DeAndre Carter
- Linebacker Troy Reeder
- Quarterback Chase Daniel
- Quarterback Easton Stick
- Center Will Clapp
- Punter JK Scott
- Defensive Tackle Christian Covington
- Tight End Richard Rodgers
- Defensive Lineman Tyeler Davison
Restricted Free Agents
- Tight End Donald Parham Jr.
- Wide Receiver Jalen Guyton
- Defensive Tackle Breiden Fehoko
- Offensive Tackle Storm Norton
- Defensive Lineman Joe Gaziano
- EDGE Derrek Tuszka
Exclusive Rights Free Agents
- Kicker Cameron Dicker
- Wide Receiver Michael Bandy
- Offensive Tackle Foster Sarell
- Cornerback Kemon Hall
- Defensive Tackle Forrest Merrill
That and more is all on the Lightning Round Podcast: After Hours!
