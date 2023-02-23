 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Chargers Internal Free Agents

Garrett and Jamie talk about the Chargers internal free agents.

By Garrett Sisti
It’s time to kick off the offseason shows for the Lightning Round Podcast with an eye toward Free Agency; on this episode they cover all the Chargers internal Free Agents. They dive into the long list of the Chargers internal free agents and whether they would re-sign those players and if they think the team will re-sign those players. Afterwards, they cover possible cuts and they dive into multiple contract restructures to get the Chargers under the cap. The list of free agents in order includes:

Unrestricted Free Agents

  • Inside Linebacker Drue Tranquill
  • Right Tackle Trey Pipkins III
  • Free Safety Nasir Adderley
  • Linebacker Kyle Van Noy
  • Cornerback Bryce Callahan
  • Defensive Lineman Morgan Fox
  • Wide Receiver DeAndre Carter
  • Linebacker Troy Reeder
  • Quarterback Chase Daniel
  • Quarterback Easton Stick
  • Center Will Clapp
  • Punter JK Scott
  • Defensive Tackle Christian Covington
  • Tight End Richard Rodgers
  • Defensive Lineman Tyeler Davison

Restricted Free Agents

  • Tight End Donald Parham Jr.
  • Wide Receiver Jalen Guyton
  • Defensive Tackle Breiden Fehoko
  • Offensive Tackle Storm Norton
  • Defensive Lineman Joe Gaziano
  • EDGE Derrek Tuszka

Exclusive Rights Free Agents

  • Kicker Cameron Dicker
  • Wide Receiver Michael Bandy
  • Offensive Tackle Foster Sarell
  • Cornerback Kemon Hall
  • Defensive Tackle Forrest Merrill

That and more is all on the Lightning Round Podcast: After Hours!

