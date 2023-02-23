It’s time to kick off the offseason shows for the Lightning Round Podcast with an eye toward Free Agency; on this episode they cover all the Chargers internal Free Agents. They dive into the long list of the Chargers internal free agents and whether they would re-sign those players and if they think the team will re-sign those players. Afterwards, they cover possible cuts and they dive into multiple contract restructures to get the Chargers under the cap. The list of free agents in order includes:

Unrestricted Free Agents

Inside Linebacker Drue Tranquill

Right Tackle Trey Pipkins III

Free Safety Nasir Adderley

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy

Cornerback Bryce Callahan

Defensive Lineman Morgan Fox

Wide Receiver DeAndre Carter

Linebacker Troy Reeder

Quarterback Chase Daniel

Quarterback Easton Stick

Center Will Clapp

Punter JK Scott

Defensive Tackle Christian Covington

Tight End Richard Rodgers

Defensive Lineman Tyeler Davison

Restricted Free Agents

Tight End Donald Parham Jr.

Wide Receiver Jalen Guyton

Defensive Tackle Breiden Fehoko

Offensive Tackle Storm Norton

Defensive Lineman Joe Gaziano

EDGE Derrek Tuszka

Exclusive Rights Free Agents

Kicker Cameron Dicker

Wide Receiver Michael Bandy

Offensive Tackle Foster Sarell

Cornerback Kemon Hall

Defensive Tackle Forrest Merrill

That and more is all on the Lightning Round Podcast: After Hours!

