Chargers Daily Links: Should Bolts bring Robert Woods back to L.A.?

Good morning, Chargers fans!

With the news that the Titans have released wide receiver Robert Woods, you’ll start to see some outlets potentially connecting the former Ram wideout with the Chargers simply due to the Rams connection between him and Brandon Staley.

While I don’t think Woods moves the needle all that much, I also don’t believe he’s truly as washed as he seemed to be in Tennessee. The Titans had one of the worst passing attacks in the NFL last season and it’s understandable to see his numbers take a hit in that situation. Could Kellen Moore get enough out of him to make a cheap signing worth it? 500+ yards and three to four touchdowns would be a fine stat line for a very team-friendly deal. Woods getting the chance to return to California and play could also bode well for a good deal, as well.

Anyways, this is all just me throwing some thoughts out there. Feel free to add to the discussion below or use this post as you see fit!

And now for today’s links.

