Chargers interviewed DeMarcus Covington and Doug Belk for DC

When the news broke that defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill was leaving the Chargers to join Vic Fangio’s defensive staff in Miami, a report immediately followed that detailed the Chargers’ decision to promote secondary coach Derrick Ainsley to replace him.

However, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Chargers recently held two other interviews for their defensive coordinator vacancy, as well.

The first of the two was Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington. Covington has coached that position in New England since 2020 and was also interviewed for the opening in Arizona.

The second was University of Houston defensive coordinator Doug Belk. Belk has held his role since 2021 and has former stints with Alabama and West Virginia.

As it stands, it looks as if both interviews were held in order to comply with the Rooney Rule. The Chargers were obligated to hold interviews with external candidates and this news should have been expected even with the prior report regarding the intent to promote Ainsley.