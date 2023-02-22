Chargers showing interest in HBCU standout Andrew Farmer

It’s that time of the year again, everyone.

Per my good friend Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the Chargers are one of 14 teams who have shown interest in HBCU standout edge rusher Andrew Farmer in recent weeks. Farmer was a top performer at this year’s Hula Bowl and just recently put on a show at this year’s HBCU Combine.

Per Melo, Farmer ran a 4.72 in the forty-yard dash at 6’3 and 250 pounds. He also posted an impressive 38-inch jump in the vertical and a 9’ 10” in the broad, as well.

.@LaneAthletics Andrew Farmer had a really good showing at the HBCU Combine. Farmer ran a 4.72, 38-inch Vert, 9-10 broad, and has spoken with 14 teams, per source.



Patriots, Chargers, Browns, Commanders, Lions, Panthers, NYG, Titans, Bears, Raiders, Jags, Steelers and Falcons. https://t.co/Jgxidxm5dJ — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) February 21, 2023

In his two seasons with the Lane College Dragons, Farmer posted an incredible 44 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks. As a redshirt senior alone, he posted 25 tackles for loss, including games with six and 5.5, respectively.

The most impressive thing about those numbers? He did it all in just EIGHT GAMES! I don’t care what level you’re playing at in college, those are some gaudy numbers, to say the least.

It’s still early on in the process, but Farmer looks to be another potential find at the HBCU level and I’m not surprised to see interest in him grow after the league just watched the Lions reap rewards from rookie edge rusher James Houston (Jackson State) this past season.