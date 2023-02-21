Chargers select OL Jamaree Salyer in first round of 2022 redraft

Re-drafting exercises have become quite the rage in recent years.

Hindsight is always 20/20, but that doesn’t stop draftniks from going back through the years and attempting to rearrange the pieces in order to create the perfect draft order.

In a new re-draft of the 2022 draft by CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso, the Chargers surprisingly do not take a player they didn’t already draft. In fact, they went ahead and selected offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer five whole rounds earlier over re-drafting Zion Johnson, who started every game as a rookie.

Here’s what Trapasso had to say about the pick:

“So they don’t lose him later in the first round of this redraft, the Chargers make their original fifth-round pick a first-rounder the second time around. Salyer was rock-solid at left tackle in 2022 and is almost assured to be the starting right tackle in Week 1 of 2023.”

Salyer’s ability to step in for the injured Rashawn Slater was key in the Chargers being able to salvage their season en route to making the playoffs for the first time since the 2018 campaign. With Slater returning to the starting lineup in 2023, Salyer’s eventually landing place on the front five will be one of the biggest talking points of the offseason for the Chargers.

Will he replace Matt Feiler at left guard?

The Chargers may be forced to cut the veteran in order to polish their standing with the cap.

Will he take over the starting right tackle job?

This could be the case if the team decides they can’t afford a possible contract for Trey Pipkins. If this truly is the case, do the Chargers draft a left guard early on? That would put four of their front five in their first, second, or third years in the NFL. Is that young of a line truly what the Chargers want protecting Justin Herbert? I personally don’t think so, but only time will tell.