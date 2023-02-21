Chargers Daily Links: Tuesday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

It’s great to be back after a long weekend. How is everyone feeling? Anxious/excited for free agency to get here? The NFL Combine can’t come soon enough? Just know I’m right there with you all.

As always, use this post as you see fit.

And now for today’s links.

The Chargers’ Michael Davis was named the team’s most-improved player by PFF (Chargers.com)

Happy 16th Anniversary to the P.F. Changs tweet (Chargers Wire)

Chargers mock draft roundup (Chargers Wire)

Daniel Jones is apparently asking for Justin Herbert money (Bolt Beat)

Best team fits for NFL free agents (ESPN+)

The Colts are hiring Jim Bob Cooter as their offensive coordinator (ESPN)

The franchise tag window has officially opened (NFL.com)

The top 10 crazy NFL predictions (CBS Sports)

Free agents that NFL team will regret signing (Bleacher Report)

Matt Araiza will not sign with a LFA team after all (Pro Football Talk)