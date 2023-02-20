Chargers DC Renaldo Hill leaving to join Dolphins staff as DBs coach/passing-game coordinator

Chargers fans woke up to some surprising news on Monday morning.

Per multiple NFL insiders, defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill is leaving the Chargers to join the Dolphins as their defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator under new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. Hill previously worked under Fangio while he was still the head coach of the Broncos and it looks like he felt more inclined to join him in Miami, even if that means a demotion in name only.

#Chargers coach Brandon Staley wanted to find a way to promote Ansley and Donatell, two bright young coaches who were highly sought after in this hiring cycle. When Hill got an opportunity to join Miami as their DB coach/pass game coordinator, the timing lined up for everyone. https://t.co/UFc7rcY0kH — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 20, 2023

In the aftermath of the move, Brandon Staley will reportedly promote current secondary coach Derrick Ainsley to defensive coordinator and assistant Tommy Donatell to replace him as the team’s DBs coach and pass game coordinator.

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Staley has wanted to promote both Ainsley and Donatell and series of events coincidentally was able to set everything in motion.

Last week, the Dolphins requested an interview with Donatell in regards to their secondary coach vacancy, but it looks like they still ended up with someone from the Fangio coaching tree, regardless.