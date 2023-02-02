Derwin James will only participate in flag football, no other Pro Bowl events

If you were excited to see a Chargers player participate in this year’s new revamped Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, you’re unfortunately out of luck for the most part.

The only two Chargers to be named to the Pro Bowl this year outright were safety Derwin James and edge rusher Khalil Mack. With Mack bowing out of the weekend already, James is the only representative of the powder blue in Allegiant Stadium.

Over at SBNation.com, we posted a handy guide to every event scheduled for this weekend — like dodgeball and Kick, Tac, Toe — with notes on every player who will be participating.

pro bowl skills stuff starts today and i still don’t have a good grasp on what’s happening. should be fun — charles (parodied) mcdonald (@FourVerts) February 2, 2023

Unfortunately, you won’t see James’ name until you scroll all the way down to the bottom for the final event, which is the flag football game.

With plenty of new and intriguing events such as “Longest Drive” and “Lightning Round”, it would have been maybe worth tuning in to see James perform, but alas, Chargers fans can essentially skip the whole event with confidence that they won’t be missing much at all.