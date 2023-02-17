Chargers to hire UGA assistant Rob Muschamp as quality control coach

The Chargers aren’t done adding to their 2023 coaching staff.

According to Matt Zenitz, the senior national college football writer for on3.com, the Chargers are hiring Robert Muschamp, a former analyst for the University of Georgia, as a quality control coach.

Muschamp is the nephew of former Florida and South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp. He spent the past two seasons at UGA and spent another two-year stint with Tennessee prior to that.

As a player, Muschamp played tight end for Auburn from 2015-2018 where he mainly served as a special teams contributor.

It’s too early to assume which side of the ball Muschamp will help with, but with a plethora of Bulldogs headed to this year’s draft, one could wonder if this move was made in preparation for another Georgia player (or two) to join the Chargers after they’re lone pick from the school worked out so well last season (Jamaree Salyer).