PFF highlights ‘perfect’ early- and late-round fits for Chargers

Pro Football Focus just recently dropped a new article where they paired each of the 32 NFL teams with a “perfect’ early- and late-round selection in this year’s draft class. For those who haven’t had the time to dig deeper into the class, this is a good read to acquaint yourselves with players who may not see their name called until the final day of the draft.

But of course, you’re hear to see which players were paired with the Chargers. Let’s go ahead and get into it.

The two prospects tied to the Bolts are Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers for the early fit and Tulane linebacker Dorian Williams as their late-rounder.

Here’s what author Trevor Sikkema had to say about the pairings:

“The Chargers’ offense could take the next step with some extra speed infused into it, and that’s the kind of player Zay Flowers is. As for their defense, they could use some extra linebacker help, and Dorian Williams brings high-ceiling athleticism for the position as a mid-round pick.”

We’ve talked about Flowers before on here as he’s been one of several top receiver prospects that have so far been mocked to the Chargers at one time or another. The former BC standout is a little undersized at 5’10 and 177 pounds but he was nothing if not productive in his final collegiate campaign with 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns. His electric playmaking ability would be a great fit with the Chargers who will look to take their offense into the 21st century under Kellen Moore.

Zay Flowers made this defender do a SPLIT



The Boston College WR is currently projected to be taken in the first round of the NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/0unY3RAQXy — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) February 15, 2023

Now Williams is likely a player you’ve never heard of and that’s okay. I also didn’t know who he was before this article, so why not learn about him together?

Williams is a lean and athletic linebacker at 6’1 and 220 pounds. He was a four-year contributor for the Green Wave where he amassed 316 career tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, two interceptions, and 13 pass breakups.

He stuffed the stat sheet as a senior with 78 tackles, five sacks, two picks, and two forced fumbles. But despite his knack for making plays, he’s expected to be a late-round pick for a reason. Per his draft profile at The Draft Network, Williams struggles to take on contact and deconstruct blocks for someone who has as much experience playing MIKE as he does. Analyst Joe Marino also believes he’s often “a tick behind” when it comes to reading and reacting to his triggers.

In terms of upside, it’s easy to see that Williams has just that. He certainly needs to get stronger and put on a bit more mass, but the play speed should come with experience.

Tulane LB Dorian Williams is a toolsy midround linebacker that I like in the right situation.



Really good athlete who covers ground well and looks comfortable in coverage. But I also like the hit power associated with his game despite being a bit on the smaller side. Violent. pic.twitter.com/0fncxGS3QN — Derrick (@Steelers_DB) January 26, 2023

What do you think of these two potential pairings for the Chargers? I’m aware Flowers is close to a fan-favorite among Chargers fans but how do we feel about Williams? He was a participant in this year’s Senior Bowl and we all know how easily that catches Tom Telesco’s eye.

As always, let me know all of your thoughts below!