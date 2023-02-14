Chargers hire Doug Nussmeier as QBs coach

The third and final opening on the Chargers coaching staff has finally been filled.

Per ESPN’s Dianna Russini, the Chargers are hiring former Cowboys quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier to the same position. Nussmeier worked under Kellen Moore since 2020 and was previously the Cowboys tight ends coach coach for the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Prior to joining the Cowboys staff, Nussmeier spent three seasons as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the University of Florida. Even prior to that, Nussmeier spent stints in the same roles at Michigan (2014), Alabama (2012-2013), Washington (2009-2011), and Fresno State (2008).

Consistency is important for young quarterbacks in the NFL and this move roughly assures that the communication and concepts being used for Moore’s offense won’t have many blips in translation as the duo attempts to install the latest version of the Chargers offense.

At 52, Nussmeier is one of the oldest coaches employed by the team and I quite like the idea of bringing in a veteran presence to help balance out an otherwise young and inexperienced staff.

Now that the staff is complete, it’s time for everyone to set their sights on the 2023 NFL Draft.