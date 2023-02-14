 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Former Chargers OC Shane Steichen named Colts head coach

Steichen helped Justin Herbert set the rookie record for touchdown passes in 2020.

By Michael Peterson
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

This is one way to quickly forget about a Super Bowl loss.

Just two years removed from being let go from the Chargers alongside Anthony Lynn, former Bolts offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is now being hired by the Colts as their latest head coach. Coincidentally, he’ll be replacing Frank Reich, a former Chargers coach, as well.

Steichen is coming off a season where he helped the Eagles to a 14-3 regular season record on top of owning the league’s third-ranked offense. Behind the arm, and legs, of quarterback Jalen Hurts, the Eagles finished the season with the ninth-ranked passing attack and the fifth-ranked rushing attack in the league.

Hurts also came one rushing touchdown shy of Cam Newton for the most by a quarterback in a single season in NFL history.

After helping Justin Herbert orchestrate the best passing season by a rookie quarterback ever in 2020, he then went on to help Jalen Hurts rush for over 1,544 yards and 23 touchdowns over the past two seasons.

Talk about being able to adapt to whoever you got under center.

Regardless of how his time in Los Angeles came to an end, we wish him the best of luck in Indianapolis!

(Just not against the Chargers, of course.)

