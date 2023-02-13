Chargers PFF 2023 Recap: Offensive Line

After a 2021 season where the Chargers offensive line enjoyed a a resurgent performance, the 2022 season rightfully had high expectations. Unfortunately, those hopes were dashed before week three came to a close after All-Pro left tackle Rashawn Slater went down for the year with a torn bicep.

Add in several missed games from center Corey Linsley and right tackle Trey Pipkins, on top of some regression from left guard Matt Feiler, and the unit never quite found a consistent groove.

With Slater set to be 100 percent by training camp, it’s hard not to be excited about the group’s potential in 2023. Could there be a new starter at right tackle with Pipkins set to hit free agency? What about at left guard? Where will Salyer fit in with Slater returning?

All these questions will be answered in time, but for now, let’s take a look at how the main starting five up front fared in 2022.

*(Grades from Pro Football Focus. Ranks among position groups with minimum 900 snaps played in 2022)

LT Jamaree Salyer

Games started: 15

15 Snaps played: 1,029

1,029 Overall season grade: 69.8 (27th)

69.8 (27th) Run block grade: 53.5 (41st)

53.5 (41st) Pass block grade: 76.4 (18th)

76.4 (18th) Sacks allowed: Five (T-21st)

Five (T-21st) Pressures allowed: 48 (T-43rd)

48 (T-43rd) Penalties: Three (T-2nd)

What a life-saver Salyer was. Truly. How often does a day-three rookie get drafted to play along the interior but winds up starting almost the entire season on the blind side? Not many. That usually would spell disaster but Salyer’s performance was truly one of the biggest positives among the group this past season.

LG Matt Feiler

Games started: 18

18 Snaps played: 1,259

1,259 Overall season grade: 54.6 (37th)

54.6 (37th) Run block grade: 50.0 (37th)

50.0 (37th) Pass block grade: 64.1 (29th)

64.1 (29th) Sacks allowed: Six (T-38th)

Six (T-38th) Pressures allowed: 40 (T-35th)

40 (T-35th) Penalties: Six (T-27th)

Feiler had a really rough start to the season but slowly leveled off throughout the rest of the season. Through the first six weeks, Feiler posted four sub-50.0 overall game grades. Over the next 11 games, he had just two such games. Luckily he peaked when the team needed it the most, but it’s likely the team moves on from him in 2023 in order to save $6.5 million in cap space.

C Corey Linsley

Games started: 15

15 Snaps played: 928

928 Overall season grade: 74.0 (6th)

74.0 (6th) Run block grade: 64.9 (10th)

64.9 (10th) Pass block grade: 90.2 (1st)

90.2 (1st) Sacks allowed: Zero (T-1st)

Zero (T-1st) Pressures allowed: Seven (1st)

Seven (1st) Penalties: Six (T-15th)

Linsley once again showed why the Chargers went out and signed him prior to the 2021 season. He was the league’s best pass protector with the best pass block grade in the league and zero sacks allowed. He could stand to be better in the run game, but that’s just being nit-picky at this point. The Chargers should hope he retires in powder blue.

Corey Linsley understood the FTR assignment pic.twitter.com/kU2HpXYv4U — Tyler Schoon (@tylerjschoon) September 21, 2022

RG Zion Johnson

Games started: 18

18 Snaps played: 1,254

1,254 Overall season grade: 62.2 (25th)

62.2 (25th) Run block grade: 67.2 (12th)

67.2 (12th) Pass block grade: 52.8 (36th)

52.8 (36th) Sacks allowed: Five (T-31st)

Five (T-31st) Pressures allowed: 42 (T-36th)

42 (T-36th) Penalties: Eight (36th)

The adjustment to the professional game is a bit harder for interior players so it’s no surprise Johnson did not have a Slater-esque rookie season. Still, his run block grade was one of the best in the league and his availability can’t be understated as he led all rookies, regardless of position, in snaps played this season.

Johnson will have to cut down on the penalties and sure up his pass protection, but he’s got a bright future in this league as of now.

RT Trey Pipkins

Games started: 15

15 Snaps played: 968

968 Overall season grade: 59.8 (42nd)

59.8 (42nd) Run block grade: 50.5 (44th)

50.5 (44th) Pass block grade: 65.4 (39th)

65.4 (39th) Sacks allowed: Three (T-6th)

Three (T-6th) Pressures allowed: 32 (23rd)

32 (23rd) Penalties: Six (T-13th)

I don’t think anyone can deny that Pipkins had his best season as a pro in 2022. However, was it enough to warrant bringing him back on another contract? This time a year ago, I don’t think anyone would have imagined that the Chargers would be forced to think long and hard about Pipkins and his future with the team, but that’s the type of season he had. The PFF grades don’t reflect the greatest campaign, but he looked improved despite playing most of the season with a nagging MCL injury.

Pipkins being re-signed or not will go a long way in helping paint a clearer picture of how the Chargers will look to attack this offseason.